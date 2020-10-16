Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti are happy with how vigilant the NFL is being in containing COVID-19 cases. (0:53)

BEREA, Ohio -- Despite testing negative for COVID-19 a day earlier, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not at the team's practice facility Friday as he continues to deal with an unknown illness.

The Browns learned of Beckham's negative coronavirus test result Friday morning, a source told ESPN.

The Browns (4-1) are off to their best start since 1994 and on Sunday will be aiming to defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time in 17 years.

Coach Kevin Stefanski on Thursday declined to discuss what impact it would have if Beckham couldn't play against the Steelers.

"I don't know if I want to go there yet," Stefanski said. "He's a big part of what we do."

Beckham was sent home Thursday.

He scored three touchdowns in Cleveland's victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 4, and has 294 yards on 21 receptions this season.