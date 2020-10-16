PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles starting right guard Matt Pryor is in illness protocol and will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Jamon Brown, who was signed off the Chicago Bears' practice squad in September, will get the start in Pryor's place.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, meanwhile, hasn't been able to practice this week due to an ongoing ankle issue. Rookie Jack Driscoll will get the nod if Johnson can't go. If that's the case, center Jason Kelce will be the only original member of the Eagles' starting offensive line playing this week.

The Eagles could be getting receiver DeSean Jackson back from a hamstring injury after what Pederson said was a good practice Thursday.

Pederson was less optimistic about receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is still reacclimating to the practice field following a long recovery from a Lisfranc surgery. Philadelphia opted not to place Jeffery on the physically unable to perform list at the start of the season, hoping he would return within the first six weeks of the season. It appears now that will not happen.

Cornerback Darius Slay has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday if he remains symptom-free.

Pryor was one of four Eagles players listed with an "illness" designation on Thursday's injury report along with Brown, linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

Pederson is not permitted to say whether Pryor has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have to take every precaution, whether a guy has an upset stomach or a headache or whatever it could be -- it doesn't even have to be COVID-related. We have to take everything seriously and we've got to protect the entire team and the organization," Pederson said.

The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, on Thursday said that the league is isolating players with COVID-19 symptoms, even if tests are negative, until they can rule out COVID-19, which could lead to missed games.