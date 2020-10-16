Mike Reiss reports the Patriots have canceled practice and player interviews after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. (0:51)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have canceled their Friday practice and player interviews after a positive COVID-19 test, according to a source, and are also awaiting confirmation on a second positive test.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. That game had been rescheduled from Week 5 after Patriots starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive two days before kickoff.

All NFL games for this week remain on schedule, a league source told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Friday.

Friday's positive test comes one day after quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray practiced for the first time after being taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots had been scheduled to practice Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Players previously said they had only been inside the facility for weightlifting the past few days, with all meetings being held virtually.

The facility had been shut down Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, before players returned Wednesday for conditioning work. The team's first practice of the week was Thursday.