The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury.

Cook was injured on the first play of Minnesota's opening drive in the second half of last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Alexander Mattison is set to start at running back for the Vikings, a role he has filled previously in Cook's absence.

Cook, who signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikings before the season, leads the NFL with 489 rushing yards and also has a rushing touchdown.