New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was the victim of an attempted car theft last Saturday afternoon but was unharmed, Saints spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed.

"I can confirm that an incident did occur in Orleans Parish involving Mrs. Benson while she was in her vehicle," Bensel said in a statement. "While she was very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine. She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally. We cannot comment further as this is an active investigation."

The New Orleans Police Department could not identify Benson by name. But it confirmed it is investigating an attempted auto theft that occurred around 2:13 p.m. local time on Oct. 10 on South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. And Bensel confirmed that was the incident in question.

According to the NOPD, the victim was seated in the vehicle when a truck, described as a white Nissan Titan, parked directly beside her vehicle. One of the subjects exited the Nissan Titan and entered the victim's vehicle. The victim ordered the subject to leave her vehicle. The subject exited the victim's vehicle, reentered the Nissan Titan and fled the scene.