Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who missed Sunday's game and two practices this week because of an illness, returned to work Friday.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he wasn't sure yet if Haskins would travel to New York, saying he wanted to see how he felt Saturday after battling a gastrointestinal issue this week. Regardless, Haskins, benched before the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, would be the No. 3 quarterback and inactive.

The team also activated Brandon Scherff off injured reserve; he'll start at right guard Sunday.

Haskins woke up feeling sick Sunday, according to Rivera, and after meeting with doctors he was sent home rather than attend the Rams game at FedEx Field.

He was at the facility Monday, but when he showed up Wednesday he wasn't feeling well again and was sent home once more. He went to see another doctor and was unable to practice Thursday.

"He looked good," Rivera said. "He did the things he was supposed to do. It was good to see him out there. A bunch of his teammates came over and dapped him up to let him know they were glad to have him back. That's what I was hoping for."

Haskins' future with Washington is certainly in question, though Rivera has said repeatedly he's not quitting on him. They've blamed the unusual offseason and lack of preseason games in part on his slow start. It's also clear they want to see him take a much different approach during the week in preparing for games.

"I told him in times of adversity this will show who you really are," said Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young, also a teammate at Ohio State. "I said, 'Dwayne Haskins isn't done.'"

Right tackle Morgan Moses said, "Right now it's for him to figure out what he needs to do to better himself. That way when he gets his opportunity whether it's here oe another place he's ready. When you have adversity like this it brings out the best of some. I'm looking forward to see how he answers it."

Rivera, though, said he might want to see more of another quarterback in the future: Alex Smith. He played last week after nearly two years of inactivity due to his broken fibula and tibia in his right leg. Smith will back up Kyle Allen Sunday.

"The more we see him out there, you see him getting stronger and stronger in terms of things coming back," Rivera said. "The way he's throwing the ball, the way he's moving, his decision making. The rust is definitely getting knocked off now and that's cool to watch."