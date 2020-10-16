Stephen A. Smith can't see Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense being successful against the Steelers' defense. (1:26)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) will be without two starters, receiver Diontae Johnson (back) and veteran right guard David DeCastro for Sunday's AFC North game against the Cleveland Browns (4-1).

With Johnson out, rookie Chase Claypool, who scored four touchdowns against the Eagles, is slotted for an increased role -- as has been the case after Johnson's back injury and earlier concussion. In Johnson's absence a week ago, Claypool caught three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to do so.

"He has done a fabulous job of keeping his body right," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said of Claypool. "He's in great condition, so it allows his mind not to wander. He's been executing. Guys at practice, young guys at practice put the time in, generally good things happen, and you're seeing the result of that."

On the offensive line, rookie Kevin Dotson will start in place of DeCastro, who left before halftime with the abdominal injury. It's a familiar spot for Dotson after he started for DeCastro in Week 2 following an injury to replacement Stefen Wisniewski in Week 1.