After playing just one half of the past three games because of a hamstring injury, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones practiced in limited capacity on Friday and is expected to play in Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Jones did not have an injury designation on Atlanta's final injury report after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Other players listed as limited participants included receiver Russell Gage (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (back), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (back), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (knee).

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) have been ruled out for the Vikings game. Defensive end John Cominsky (illness, not COVID-related) did not participate Friday and was listed as questionable.

Jones has 15 catches for 213 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Last season he surpassed 12,000 career yards receiving in 125 games to become the NFL player to reach that mark most quickly. Over his previous nine seasons, Jones had 193 catches that went for 20 yards or more to lead the league over that span.

The Falcons (0-5) have a new interim coach in Raheem Morris after Dan Quinn was fired after last week's home loss to Carolina. The Vikings (1-4) are coming off a close loss at Seattle.

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press was used in this report.