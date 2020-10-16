GREEN BAY, Wis. -- How does getting a pair of starters back in time for a showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday sound to the Green Bay Packers?

Pretty good considering those two players are Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark has been out since he suffered a groin injury in the season opener and Adams has been sidelined since his Week 2 hamstring injury, but both are set to return, barring a setback before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium.

"That's big, man," said another Packers Pro Bowler, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith. "We're facing a team who's got a legendary quarterback so to have all of our weapons available is big for us and this team."

It might not be all of their weapons. Coach Matt LaFleur said cornerback Kevin King, who dropped out of the Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons because of a quad injury, will be a game-day decision. Also, running back/receiver/kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) won't play.

But Clark and Adams were the big ones.

"They look great," LaFleur said after Friday's practice. They've worked hard and they've put in a lot of time and they'll be ready to go."

Both insisted they were ready to play before the Packers' bye week, with Adams tweeting (and then deleting) on the morning of the Monday Night Football game against Atlanta that it was the team -- and not him -- that was holding him out. Adams admitted on Wednesday that he was frustrated by that decision, and Clark also said he felt like he could have returned sooner.

"I feel like I was ready to play the Atlanta game, but it wasn't in my control," Clark said Friday. "I'm just happy I got a chance to practice all week It's a relief I finally get to go out and play."

The Packers played last week without their top two receivers, Adams and Allen Lazard. Lazard was placed on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery just days after his breakout game (six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown) in Week 3 against the Falcons. Still, the Packers (4-0) managed their fourth straight game with at least 30 points in the win over the Falcons.

Clark's return could mean even more to a defense that has struggled, especially against the run. The Packers have allowed 4.8 yards per carry (25th in the NFL) through four games.

"It just makes our team better," Clark said of him and Adams returning. "We're two guys who have been waiting to get back on the field and we're excited about it, just to be out there with our teammates. We're just going to be out there, and it's two of some of the best guys on the team. It's going to be good to have us back."

While the Packers took Adams and Clark off the injury report on Friday, they listed four players as questionable: Smith (ankle), King (quad), Rashan Gary (ankle) and Montravius Adams (neck). All four practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.