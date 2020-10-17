New Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell will have a $1 million base salary along with up to $1 million in playing time and playoff incentives, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The base salary will be prorated for the five games Bell was not on the Chiefs, meaning he will make around $690,000. He can earn up to $1.69 million in total this season with Kansas City before hitting 2021 free agency at age 29.

Bell signed with the Chiefs on Thursday, just two days after he was released by the New York Jets, ending a 19-month tenure that was filled with disappointment.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was a disappointment since signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract last year with the Jets, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry -- 51st out of 53 qualifying runners in the NFL during that span.

The Jets are responsible for the remaining $6 million on Bell's 2020 base pay, but there is an offset clause that will defray it by the amount of the salary on his new contract with the Chiefs.