FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' facility is open Saturday morning after the team canceled its Friday practice following a positive COVID-19 test, a source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) and they are continuing to prepare for the game to kick off as scheduled. Offensive lineman James Ferentz, who had played every snap at center in the team's Oct. 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Meanwhile, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said that his team planned to travel to New England on Saturday as part of its normal itinerary.

"We are under the assumption and understanding that this game is going to go off on time. Anything that happens otherwise will happen when it happens," Fangio said Friday.

The Patriots had been scheduled to practice early Friday afternoon, but abruptly canceled the workout after learning of a positive COVID-19 test, a source told ESPN. The team was also awaiting confirmation on the possibility of a second positive test, according to a source.

Ferentz and starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart are the lone players on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray were all removed from the list this past week, and were full participants in the team's lone practice of the week Thursday.

Ferentz was also a full participant in Thursday's practice.