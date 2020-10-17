The Jacksonville Jaguars are closing their facility Saturday after a member of the practice squad tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jaguars said in a statement that they still plan to play Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as scheduled and will conduct football activities remotely Saturday.

"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team's medical advisors," the Jaguars said. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, are our top priority."

The Jaguars are the fourth team to have closed their facility this week because of coronavirus issues. The New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons have subsequently reopened.