Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tested negative for COVID-19 again, which cleared the way for him to reenter the Browns' practice facility Saturday and play Sunday in Pittsburgh, a source told ESPN.

Beckham was sent home Thursday with an unknown illness and was away from the team Friday as well, despite repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham was feeling better and had been participating in all meetings remotely since falling ill. Stefanski said the Browns planned to have individual meetings with Beckham on Saturday to get him up to speed on the game plan for the Steelers.

The Browns (4-1) are off to their best start since 1994 and will be aiming to defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time in 17 years.