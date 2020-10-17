Running back Melvin Gordon is not traveling with the Denver Broncos and will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Gordon did not practice Friday and was sent home because of an illness. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the illness was not COVID-19 related.

The team leader in carries (65), rushing yards (281) and rushing touchdowns (3) this season, Gordon was being treated by the medical staff.

Phillip Lindsay, who is expected to play in his first game since injuring his toe in the first half of the season opener, and Royce Freeman are the only other running backs besides Gordon on the current 53-man roster. Jeremy Cox is expected to be elevated to the active roster from the practice squad to provide depth at running back.

9News first reported that Gordon would not play Sunday.

