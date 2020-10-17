OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens starting nose tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Williams came in close contact with an infected person, a source said.

The Ravens are now expected to be without two starting defensive linemen for Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) is listed as doubtful.

The plans for Baltimore haven't changed. The Ravens traveled to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Williams did not practice Thursday and Friday for non-injury related reasons. After Friday's practice, coach John Harbaugh said Williams had "a personal excused absence."

On Thursday and Friday, Ravens players were spotted wearing masks while walking out to the practice field, which is not something they previously did.

When asked a little over two weeks ago about what it will take to avoid COVID-19, Williams said: "Do as much as you possibly can to protect you and the family and the people that you love. Sometimes if you catch it, you catch it. Sometimes, it just is what it is and it's inevitable."

Justin Ellis is expected to replace Williams and make his first start since 2018. Jihad Ward or Justin Madubuike could fill in for Wolfe.

Williams becomes only the second Ravens player to get placed on the Reserve/COVID list and the first since training camp officially started.

The Ravens defense currently leads the NFL in fewest points allowed, giving up 15.2 points per game.