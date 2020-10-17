The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive end John Cominsky on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and said defensive line coach/run game coordinator Tosh Lupoi and defensive line coach Jess Simpson will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a source told ESPN that he'd tested positive. Linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton have been added to the active roster from the practice squad with Cominsky and Davidson sidelined.

By NFL rule, the team can't say if a player has tested positive for COVID-19, or was placed on the list as a result of having close contact with someone infected.

Outside linebackers coach Aden Durde will assist in coaching the defensive line Sunday with Lupoi and Simpson unavailable.

The Falcons said Saturday's announcements haven't affected the status of Sunday's game.

The Falcons reopened their facility Friday, a day after closing it after a member of the organization had tested positive. A league official told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the positive test was for a Falcons personnel official, not a player.