Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers, is expected to be active but limited, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is not expected to be a regular workload for Fournette, whose ankle injury is improving but still not 100 percent.

Fournette was limited in practice all week.

Fournette suffered the injury on a run play while being tackled early in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 3 game at the Denver Broncos. He missed the team's home win over the Los Angeles Chargers the following week and was active for last week's contest at the Chicago Bears, though only in an emergency capacity, with his lone snap coming on a kneel-down.

Fournette has rushed for 123 yards on 24 attempts this season, with two touchdowns.