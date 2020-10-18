Mina Kimes like Andy Dalton and the Cowboys' chances of beating the Cardinals, but Marcus Spears isn't so sure. (1:07)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, elevated to the starting role because of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, has playing time and postseason incentives in his contract worth up to $4 million, according to a review of his contract.

Dalton will make $1 million if he leads the Cowboys to the playoffs and plays in 35% of their regular-season plays. He will make an additional $500,000 if he leads Dallas to an opening-round postseason win and plays half the snaps.

Dalton will make an additional $500,000 if he leads Dallas to a second-round postseason win and plays half the snaps. He will make $750,000 if he leads Dallas to an NFC Championship Game win, and another $1.25 million to lead them to a Super Bowl win.

Dalton, 32, is scheduled to be a free agent after this season and figures to garner attention from multiple teams if he is successful with the Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler replaced the injured Prescott last Sunday and rallied Dallas (2-3) to a victory over the New York Giants.

After starting 133 games during his nine-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton said he wants to help the Cowboys' high-powered offense avoid a drop-off without Prescott when they take the field Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I've been in a lot of different systems and kind of been through it all, so I like everything that we're doing, and my job is to keep this thing exactly how Dak had it," Dalton said Friday. "Dak was playing really well, and we don't feel like we want there to be any drop-off since he's not going to be in there."