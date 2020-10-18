Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who is out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury, is expected to return for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson is missing his third straight game Sunday after suffering the hamstring injury in a Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jackson had a good practice Thursday and was trending in the right direction to play before the wide receiver was ruled out Friday.

Jackson has 10 catches for 121 yards in three games this season.