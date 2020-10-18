Kyler Murray recalls the moment he found out DeAndre Hopkins was joining the Cardinals and expresses his excitement about playing with Hopkins. (1:25)

Murray asserts Hopkins is the best WR in the NFL (1:25)

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, and with no positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, an intriguing slate of games is set to kick off. While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

Best prop comedy

Baltimore Ravens tight ends Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews arrived together, and while Boyle is all business ahead of the club's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrews was taking a call on his special phone:

Best cross-sport representation

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown is a native of Southern California, so it's no surprise where his allegiance lies for Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday night:

Best logo homage via cleats

Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick had a breakout performance in Week 4. Hoping to keep the good vibes going for Week 6, he's going old school with the art on his pregame cleats:

Old school cleat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2S2YGToTLU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020

Best track suit

Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace gets the nod in the category this week, with an exquisite lavender set:

Best of the rest

📍 Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/vFZuTTYIA3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 18, 2020