Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, and with no positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, an intriguing slate of games is set to kick off. While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
Best prop comedy
Baltimore Ravens tight ends Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews arrived together, and while Boyle is all business ahead of the club's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrews was taking a call on his special phone:
Ring, ring, 🍌📞 pic.twitter.com/K3rC6otbqV— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020
Best cross-sport representation
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown is a native of Southern California, so it's no surprise where his allegiance lies for Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday night:
"@Dodgers in 7!" - @JayonBrown12 pic.twitter.com/1Cn6fz97KS— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2020
Best logo homage via cleats
Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick had a breakout performance in Week 4. Hoping to keep the good vibes going for Week 6, he's going old school with the art on his pregame cleats:
Old school cleat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2S2YGToTLU— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020
Best track suit
Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace gets the nod in the category this week, with an exquisite lavender set:
🕺@KVonWallace | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sd9vBkaoZy— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2020
Best of the rest
📍 Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/vFZuTTYIA3— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 18, 2020
Football weather 🍂#WASvsNYG | @MercedesBenzUSA pic.twitter.com/yzA2iwCeYE— New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2020
The @GrindSimmons94 throwback. #HOUvsTEN pic.twitter.com/0SnaThjGIn— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2020
𝕊𝕨𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕎𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 pic.twitter.com/bgXZSbIrF4— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 18, 2020
Ready for work. #Skol pic.twitter.com/v8bkBn6Hxo— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2020
Step on the scene 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G38CnoVxXT— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020
Locked in.@Subaru_OP | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/tL9fcKLGhw— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 18, 2020