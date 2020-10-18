Packers' lead over Bucs evaporates after Aaron Rodgers' two INTs, including a pick-six

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Green Bay Packers have finally committed a turnover this season and it's happened twice on back-to-back possessions. In the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted to hit Davante Adams on third-and-10, with second-year cornerback Jamel Dean jumping the route and returning it 32 yards for a touchdown to cut the Packers' lead to 10-7. It was just Rodgers' third pick-six in 6,215 career pass attempts.

Then on the Packers' very next possession, on the third-and-4, Rodgers tried to find Adams in traffic, with cornerback Carlton Davis getting a hand on it and second-year safety Mike Edwards returning the pick down to the Packers' 2-yard line.

PICK 6! Jamel Dean takes it to the house! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/qk0Tn7O45M — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

Heading into Sunday's game, the Packers were the first team in NFL history to score at least 150 points and commit no turnovers through the first four games of the season. Dean's play was also just Rodgers' third pick-six in 6,215 pass attempts. Prior to those two plays, the Packers had been 3-of-4 on third down.