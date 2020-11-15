Lions, Matthew Stafford strike quickly with 55-yard TD pass

DETROIT -- Quarterback Matthew Stafford used a pump fake and that was all he needed to get wide receiver Marvin Hall the space he needed. Already the speed option in the Detroit Lions' receiving corps, Hall then had only open space to the end zone on Sunday.

It resulted in a 55-yard touchdown from Stafford to Hall, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead against the Washington Football Team.

The play happened, in part, because the pump fake fooled Washington corner Kendall Fuller, who got tripped up leaving Hall open.

Fuller committed pass interference on the play, too, but it was declined because Hall shook it off to keep running toward the ball and the end zone.

It capped a well-designed series by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, which included three runs for rookie running back D'Andre Swift for 32 yards.