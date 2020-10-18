Giants QB Daniel Jones fools everyone on 49-yard keeper

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The biggest play of the season for the New York Giants came from Daniel Jones.

Only it was from his legs, not his arm. Jones pulled a read-option in the second quarter on Sunday against the Washington Football Team for a 49-yard run.

It was his second run this season on that play for at least 20 yards, and the longest run of his young career.

Jones faked the handoff up the middle on the first-and-10 play with 11:50 remaining in the first half to running back Devonta Freeman and kept the ball.

Even fooled the camera man 🤯



He split a gaping hole on the left side off the inside hip of tight end Evan Engram and raced down the left sideline.

It looked as if Jones had a chance to outrun the defenders, but he was tracked down at Washington's 29-yard line by Jimmy Moreland. The Giants would eventually settle for a field goal.