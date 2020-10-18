Browns' Baker Mayfield throws pick-six to Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick

PITTSBURGH -- Minkah Fitzpatrick wasted no time welcoming Baker Mayfield to Heinz Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety intercepted Mayfield on a third-down attempt, leaping in front of a pass intended for tight end Harrison Bryant on the Cleveland Browns' first drive of the game on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick ran it back to the end zone for a 33-yard pick-six to give the Steelers a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter. The interception was the safety's first of the season and eighth of his career. Fitzpatrick's four defensive TDs are tied with Marcus Peters for the most in the NFL since he entered the NFL in 2018, according to ESPN's Stats & Information. Fitzpatrick leads the league with nine takeaways since 2019.

After five interceptions in his first six weeks with the Steelers last year, Fitzpatrick had a quiet start to his 2020 season until Sunday.