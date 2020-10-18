Jon Brown makes first kick -- at any level -- for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown's chip-shot field goal made NFL history Sunday.

Brown's 31-yarder late in the first quarter against Detroit made the Jaguars the first team since the merger in 1970 to have a different player attempt a field goal or PAT in five consecutive games, per Elias Sports. They're also just the fifth NFL team since the merger to have five players attempt a field goal or PAT in a single season.

This was also Brown's first kick in a game at any level. Brown played soccer in high school and earned a scholarship in that sport at Kentucky. He walked on as a football player at Louisville. He was a kickoff specialist and never attempted a PAT or field goal for the Cardinals. He has spent time with Cincinnati and San Francisco after going undrafted in 2016 but never had an attempt in a game.

Brown had another field goal attempt in the second quarter but pushed a 32-yarder right; it hit the top of the upright and bounced off.

The Jaguars are on their fifth kicker because of injuries. Josh Lambo, who has made 74 of 78 field goal attempts (including 11-of-12 from 50 yards or longer) since joining the team during the 2017 season, suffered a hip injury in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve ever since. The team elevated Brandon Wright from the practice squad, and he made 1 of 2 PATs against Miami in Week 3 but injured his groin during the game.

The Jaguars signed Stephen Hauschka and Aldrick Rosas the next week, but Hauschka was unable to play because of knee soreness, so Rosas kicked against Cincinnati in Week 4. He made 4 of 5 field goal attempts and his only PAT attempt. Rosas, however, injured his hip and groin during the game and was placed on the practice squad injured list. Hauschka played in last week's loss at Houston and missed a 24-yard attempt wide left and came up short on a 49-yard attempt. He was released Monday, and the team elevated Brown from the practice squad.