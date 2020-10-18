PITTSBURGH -- Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-7 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the injury appears "significant."

Bush, who came racing across the field late in the second quarter, dived to make a tackle on running back D'Ernest Johnson. Bush missed Johnson and moved awkwardly on his left knee, grabbing it as he fell and rolled out of bounds.

He needed help getting off the sideline, walking off gingerly with his arms around head athletic trainer John Norwig and another team official.

Bush, the team's 2019 first-round pick, played every single defensive snap until his injury, and he was the team's defensive playcaller.

While Bush was in the injury tent, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walked over to Norwig, who was standing just outside. The two talked for a moment before Roethlisberger walked back to the sideline. Bush emerged a few seconds later and walked to the locker room under his own power with less than two minutes to play in the half.

His injury is especially worrisome for a team that lacks depth at inside linebacker. Veteran Vince Williams has had a stellar season alongside Bush, playing 74% of defensive snaps. Backup Robert Spillane played eight defensive snaps before coming on for Bush in the final minutes of the half, while other true inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III was inactive Sunday, as he's been for every game this season. The Steelers also have the option of playing Marcus Allen, traditionally a safety, at the position. He took reps with both the safeties and the inside linebackers during training camp.