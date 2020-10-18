Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a left ankle injury.

Ingram hurt the ankle on the Ravens' third drive of the game. He got the ankle heavily taped and returned for a brief period before leaving for good.

A Pro Bowl player last season, Ingram has shared touches more this season with rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Ingram had 20 yards on five carries Sunday.

The Ravens have a bye next week before playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1.