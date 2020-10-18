TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter this morning that Fournette was expected to be active but limited by an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 at the Denver Broncos.

However, a source told ESPN Sunday afternoon that Fournette's ankle was not where they wanted it to be in pregame warm-ups and they did not want to make it worse by playing him prematurely. While not the starter, Fournette has made significant contributions in the second half of games, and coach Bruce Arians has favored his punishing style in the fourth quarter.

The Packers are currently giving up 4.8 yards per carry and their extensive use of two deep safeties provides opportunities for the Bucs on the ground. But they'll have to rely on starter Ronald Jones for that. Third-down back LeSean McCoy will also be active for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.