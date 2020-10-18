        <
        >

          Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz turn in Spider-Man meme day of bad QB play

          4:38 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          It wasn't the best Sunday for quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz.

          The quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, struggled in Week 6. Mayfield and Cousins combined to throw five interceptions in their respective losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. Wentz didn't reach 100 yards passing until late in the third quarter. Wentz, however, did rally in the fourth quarter, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

          Mayfield, who is dealing with a rib injury, left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Case Keenum.

          This was the general sentiment:

          For Cousins and Mayfield, interceptions were a huge problem.

          When you drift into Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers territory for picks, it's never a good sign. One of Mayfield's was a pick-six for Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

          Social media was quick to roast the QBs, but also mount a bit of defense for Wentz.

          For fans of the Browns, who entered the game against a division rival at 4-1, Mayfield's performance was especially deflating ... and hilarious for Steelers fans.