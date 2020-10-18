It wasn't the best Sunday for quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz.

The quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, struggled in Week 6. Mayfield and Cousins combined to throw five interceptions in their respective losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. Wentz didn't reach 100 yards passing until late in the third quarter. Wentz, however, did rally in the fourth quarter, before losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield, who is dealing with a rib injury, left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Case Keenum.

This was the general sentiment:

Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, and Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/mDa5NDsvxG — Zach (@zg5) October 18, 2020

For Cousins and Mayfield, interceptions were a huge problem.

Kirk Cousins is the first player with 0 Pass TD & 3 interceptions in a half this season.



Entering today, the Falcons had allowed the highest Total QBR (81.8) in the NFL, 15 Pass TD to just 2 Int, and had not held an opponent scoreless in the first half.



The Falcons lead 20-0. pic.twitter.com/0kdTJlmaPQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2020

Today marks Baker Mayfield's 11th career game with multiple interceptions.



Only Jameis Winston (13) & Philip Rivers (12) have more such games since Mayfield entered the league in 2018. pic.twitter.com/AqNpLy9biW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2020

When you drift into Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers territory for picks, it's never a good sign. One of Mayfield's was a pick-six for Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Social media was quick to roast the QBs, but also mount a bit of defense for Wentz.

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield with a touching tribute to Jameis Winston by throwing INTs on their first passes of the game — 🎃Trev-Or-Treat 👻 (@TampaBayTre) October 18, 2020

Carson Wentz: Leads league in interceptions



Kirk Cousins: pic.twitter.com/m5qw78bxqc — anthony (@sadjetsfan_) October 18, 2020

Carson Wentz: Leading league in interceptions



Baker Mayfield: pic.twitter.com/SiKHJ8wpWJ — Tekeyah Singh (@TekeyahS) October 18, 2020

Kirk Cousins: Wanna see me throw a pick?



Kirk Cousins: pic.twitter.com/f2dUzriQ29 — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) October 18, 2020

Watching the Watching the

Eagles in Eagles in

2017 2020 pic.twitter.com/chPoI2iLSt — Bex (@BexMix_41) October 18, 2020

#BALvsPHI My life right now after this horrendous Eagles game.... pic.twitter.com/KYrHoSWuxc — Nick Peters | Eagles (1-3-1) 💚🦅🏎💨 (@PrinceSnivy24) October 18, 2020

y'all could make up the names of Eagles WRs/TEs and I'd believe anything https://t.co/sKwLxZWW2h — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 18, 2020

Imagine thinking Carson Wentz is the root of the Eagles problems. — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) October 18, 2020

For fans of the Browns, who entered the game against a division rival at 4-1, Mayfield's performance was especially deflating ... and hilarious for Steelers fans.

Baker Mayfield on fire right now!!

4/10 🔥

43 yards🔥

0 TDs 🔥😤

2 Ints 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cm82rgYrFV — Richie Mariacher (@Richie_M72) October 18, 2020

Saw more Baker Mayfield commercials than Baker Mayfield first downs today. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 18, 2020

They put the wrong baker mayfield in today 🤣#CLEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/MaJcPE7KlS — Alexis Flexis (@AsslexisFlexis) October 18, 2020

I hope Baker sends Ben a Father's Day card pic.twitter.com/7b72NbFdCd — 🔪DeAnna Strode🎃 (@WATTSituation) October 18, 2020