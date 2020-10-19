49ers' George Kittle scores 44-yard TD on fourth-and-2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Up by a score but looking for more, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan decided to be bold on fourth down early in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On fourth-and-2 from the Rams' 44, Shanahan kept his offense on the field. The Rams dialed up a blitz, and Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle made them pay.

The 49ers picked up the blitz, allowing Kittle time to create separation from Rams cornerback Darious Williams. Garoppolo hit Kittle in stride, then Kittle shook off a diving tackle attempt from Williams and raced 44 yards for the touchdown.

The ensuing extra point put the Niners up 14-0 with 14:09 left in the second quarter. The score was Kittle's second of the season and Garoppolo's second touchdown pass of the night.