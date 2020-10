The Tennessee Titans believe that left tackle Taylor Lewan tore his ACL in their 42-36 OT win Sunday over the Houston Texans, but he will have an MRI on Monday morning to confirm the diagnosis, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Lewan was injured in the third quarter. He did not return after walking gingerly to the locker room.

Now in his seventh season, the 29-year-old Lewan has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

Lewan's injury was first reported by Fox Sports.