HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are placing rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Arnette, the 19th overall selection out of Ohio State in April's draft, was already on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his right thumb the week of Sept. 30. Arnette injured his right hand in training camp, and he was playing with a cast on it when he landed awkwardly on a sideline tackle at the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The rookie has 13 tackles, 11 solo, and a pass defensed in three games as a starter.

The Raiders are also taking defensive tackle Maurice Hurst off the reserve/COVID-19 list after placing him there on Oct. 6.

Las Vegas (3-2) is coming off its bye week and will play host to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

NFL Network first reported the news of Arnette being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.