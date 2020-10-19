Adam Schefter reports the Tennessee Titans will potentially face only a fine after the NFL concluded its probe of the organization's COVID-19 outbreak. (1:00)

The NFL has informed the Tennessee Titans that its review of how the team handled its coronavirus outbreak has concluded. The organization will face a potential fine, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Individuals will not be disciplined, and there was no discussion of forfeiture of draft picks, according to Schefter.

The team was fully cooperative, as the league inspected the facility and found it to be in compliance.

There were incidents of people not wearing masks, but there was insufficient communication regarding player workouts outside the facility.