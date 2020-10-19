Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes fastest to 90 touchdown passes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player in the NFL's Super Bowl era to 90 career touchdown passes in Monday's road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the first quarter. Monday's game is his 37th. Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino had been the fastest to 90 touchdown passes. He did it in 40 games.

Mahomes has a touchdown pass in 16 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Mahomes connected for a second touchdown with Kelce in the second quarter as well.