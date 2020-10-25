Washington's Kyle Allen connects with Terry McLaurin for 52-yard TD

LANDOVER, Md. -- Two plays after stopping the Dallas Cowboys on a fourth-and-1, the Washington Football Team showed, once more, what it had in receiver Terry McLaurin.

On second-and-7 from the Cowboys' 48, quarterback Kyle Allen, with pressure coming to the left, hit the speedy McLaurin down the left side for a wide-open 52-yard touchdown pass.

McLaurin beat defensive back Trevon Diggs by at least five yards -- one play after the rookie cornerback had tussled with him at the end of a play.

It was McLaurin's first touchdown catch since Week 2 and his longest catch of the season. It's the second longest touchdown pass of Allen's career.

It's McLaurin's third career receiving TD of 50-plus yards; all have come against NFC East opponents -- the first two came against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.