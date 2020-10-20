After a 4-0 start to the season during which Josh Allen resembled a possible MVP candidate, the Buffalo Bills have now dropped two games in a row, with their struggling quarterback acknowledging, "This team can't afford to have me play poorly."

Playing in his second consecutive prime-time game Monday night, Allen completed just 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in a performance reminiscent of his 2018 and 2019 seasons. Although he threw two touchdown passes, he also recorded his fourth interception of the season and missed receivers throughout the game, culminating in a 26-17 loss in Orchard Park, New York.

The third-year quarterback took responsibility for his performance, directly tying his team's success -- or lack thereof -- to his play.

"We weren't good enough -- I was not good enough. I got to do a better job, it's plain and simple," Allen said. "I didn't play very good tonight. I know that. I understand that. This team can't afford to have me play poorly.

"Early on just not being as accurate with the ball as I should have been. Making the right reads, making the right throws, and we turned it on a little too late there."

Through the first four weeks of the season, only Dallas' Dak Prescott threw for more yards than Allen's 1,326, and only Seattle's Russell Wilson and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers threw for more touchdowns than Allen's 12. After failing to eclipse 300 passing yards in a game during his first two professional seasons, Allen did so in three consecutive outings to open 2020, including a career-high 415 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

However, he looked far from an MVP candidate during a 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5; he completed 26 of 41 passes for a then-season-low 263 yards, two touchdowns and season-high two interceptions.

Against the Chiefs, Allen's 122 passing yards marked his lowest total since Week 6 of his rookie season, excluding a Week 17 game against the New York Jets last season when he played only one series.

Allen and the Bills get a bounce-back game against the winless Jets in Week 7 before hosting the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Buffalo has publicly stated its goal of winning the AFC East for the first time since 1995, and in order for the Bills to do so, Allen must return to a level of play comparable to what he showed during the first four weeks of the season.