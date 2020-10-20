Kyler Murray tosses a pair of touchdown passes to Christian Kirk and adds another score on the ground as the Cardinals blow out the Cowboys 38-10. (1:39)

All Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray does at AT&T Stadium is win.

Murray improved to 7-0 all-time at the stadium through high school, college and, now, the NFL after leading the Cardinals to a 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

AT&T Stadium is 41 miles from Murray's hometown of Allen, Texas. He went 5-0 in high school there, including three straight state championships in Texas' highest level of prep football; 1-0 in college after leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 championship; and now 1-0 in the NFL.

Murray made another memory Monday night.

He threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns on just 9-for-24 passing, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk, the second of two touchdown passes to Kirk, who had 164 yards and six touchdowns in three games at AT&T Stadium while at Texas A&M. Murray also hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 60-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

"It's special, I'm not gonna lie," Murray told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "I tried to not make it about me all week, cause it's not about me. It's about my team. And we came out here and got the job done against a good Cowboys team. But ... coming back home, I think anybody wants to get a win when you come back home, so I'm happy we did.

But it wasn't just Murray who had a meaningful return to AT&T Stadium.

The last time Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury coached in AT&T Stadium was his last game as head coach at Texas Tech, a 35-24 loss to Baylor on Nov. 24, 2018.

On Monday, when the Cardinals' offense couldn't find its rhythm early in the game, Murray took it upon himself to make something happen.

He had runs of 15 and 10 yards before converting a fourth-and-1 with an 11-yard run. He finished with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown, which was his 10th rushing touchdown since the start of 2019, his rookie season. That is second most among quarterbacks in that stretch behind Buffalo's Josh Allen, who has 12.

Monday was the fifth time this season that Murray had a passing and rushing touchdown, the most in the first six games of a season in NFL history. It was also the sixth time since the start of last season that Murray had a passing and rushing touchdown, the second most during that stretch.

Murray also became the third player in league history with 30 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns in the first 25 games of his career. He did it in 22 games, tying with Daunte Culpepper for the quickest to do it.

It got to a point Monday night that the Cardinals were seemingly able to do what they pleased on both sides of the ball.

Kirk had 2 catches for 86 yards and 2 TDs. Hopkins finished with 73 yards on 2 catches. Running back Kenyan Drake had 169 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries.

The Cardinals forced Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to fumble twice and scored on both possessions, which were on short fields. The first was caused by safety Budda Baker, who also had his first career interception and a sack, and was recovered by Jordan Phillips, who forced the second one, which was recovered by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick had two sacks in place of Chandler Jones, who was put on injured reserve last week after undergoing surgery to repair a torn biceps.