How bad is the NFC East? FPI says it could produce a four-win playoff team

Just how low can a division winner go? The NFC East appears set to put this to a test.

The teams' .229 combined winning percentage is the second worst for any division through Week 6 since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The imploding Dallas Cowboys (2-4) are in first place, without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the remainder of the season.

If that sounds bleak, here's a pick-me-up: The NFC East should get two wins this week, unless the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) produce another tie.

Picking a winner in this division is tough. It's like going to the pumpkin patch and being forced to pick from the deformed options still remaining on the day before Halloween. Even the winner won't be pretty.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) predicts there is a 28% chance the NFC East winner will have six or fewer wins. Again, not pretty. They even found simulations (13 out of 20,000) where the division champion emerged despite four wins.

So 2020.

Nobody expected this kind of start for the division, but NFC East reporters Todd Archer (Cowboys), Tim McManus (Eagles), Jordan Raanan (Giants) and John Keim (Washington) take a swing at predicting how the rest of the season will play out for their teams.

Remaining Schedule Prediction Opponent W/L Week 7 at Washington W Week 8 at Philadelphia L Week 9 vs. Pittsburgh L Week 11 at Minnesota L Week 12 vs. Washington W Week 13 at Baltimore L Week 14 at Cincinnati W Week 15 vs. San Francisco L Week 16 vs. Philadelphia W Week 17 at N.Y. Giants W

The situation: Can the Cowboys even get to seven wins?

Is there a game the rest of the season where you absolutely know the Cowboys win? There isn't.

And whatever positives you're thinking about the Cowboys' chances, the other team is feeling that same way about playing them.

Injuries, turnovers, poor defensive execution.

It has added up to an immensely disappointing start to the 2020 season, and the remaining schedule does not show much promise at the moment.

Predicted finish: 7-9 -- Archer

Remaining Schedule Prediction Opponent W/L Week 7 vs. N.Y. Giants W Week 8 vs. Dallas W Week 10 at N.Y. Giants W Week 11 at Cleveland L Week 12 vs. Seattle L Week 13 at Green Bay L Week 14 vs. New Orleans L Week 15 at Arizona L Week 16 at Dallas W Week 17 vs. Washington W

The situation: The Eagles have been ripped apart by injuries each of the past three seasons, but even for them, this is ridiculous.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and center Jason Kelce were the only original members of the offense on the field by the end of Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be a struggle every week, but with Prescott lost for the season, the Eagles have the clear-cut top QB in the division in Wentz, as well as a Super Bowl winning coach in Doug Pederson and some mettle-tested veterans.

That should be enough to clean up in the remainder of their divisional games.

Predicted finish: 6-9-1 -- McManus

Remaining Schedule Prediction Opponent W/L Week 7 at Philadelphia L Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay L Week 9 at Washington W Week 10 vs. Philadelphia L Week 12 at Cincinnati W Week 13 at Seattle L Week 14 vs. Arizona L Week 15 vs. Cleveland L Week 16 at Baltimore L Week 17 vs. Dallas W

The situation: The Giants won a game, so I guess that puts them in the division mix.

It doesn't take much these days.

They are moving in the right direction, having bought into coach Joe Judge's program.

Their offense is still a mess (Daniel Jones has thrown fewer TD passes than Dwayne Haskins Jr., who is now No. 3 on the depth chart in Washington), but the defense has made significant strides.

And unlike the Cowboys, at least Judge's team is showing fight.

Predicted finish: 4-12 -- Raanan

Remaining Schedule Prediction Opponent W/L Week 7 Dallas W Week 9 N.Y. Giants W Week 10 at Detroit L Week 11 Cincinnati W Week 12 at Dallas L Week 13 at Pittsburgh L Week 14 at San Francisco L Week 15 Seattle L Week 16 Carolina L Week 17 at Philadelphia L

The situation: This was, and remains, a rebuilding season, despite the obvious desire to win the division.

Washington has lost five straight games, and four of those were by 14 or more points.

The offensive struggles were to be expected, but that wasn't the case with the defense, which does feature a solid front.

Washington has a lot of youth, so the second half of the season will be important -- not just in terms of wins and losses, but definite growth.

Predicted finish: 4-12 -- Keim