PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting to have receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson available for Thursday's game against the New York Giants, coach Doug Pederson said.

Jackson hasn't played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, while Johnson has been in and out of the lineup and missed last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens as a result of an ongoing ankle issue.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Jackson was on track to play against New York.

The Eagles get two key pieces back to their offense just as two others begin their absence. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) were hurt against Baltimore and will miss at least this week's game. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) was also ruled out by Pederson.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery remains sidelined as he continues to work back from Lisfranc surgery. The Eagles did not place him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of the year in hopes he'd return within six weeks. Surprise contributor Travis Fulgham, who has 18 catches, 284 yards and three touchdowns in three games, will continue to get opportunities in his stead.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and receiver Jalen Reagor (UCL tear in thumb) are "on schedule" in their rehab, Pederson said, but did not provide a timeline for their return.

Philadelphia is getting a pair of contributors back on defense, with starting corner Avonte Maddox and linebacker Duke Riley expected to play against the Giants.