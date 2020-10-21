Josh Allen describes the Bills' offensive struggles, saying he has to play better and that he didn't perform to his standards vs. the Chiefs. (0:49)

The Buffalo Bills released offensive lineman Quinton Spain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bills signed Spain to a one-year deal in 2019, when he started all 16 games at left guard - playing every snap without allowing a sack. He signed a three-year contract with the team this offseason and opened the 2020 season as Buffalo's starter.

He quickly fell out of the starting lineup, however, as the Bills moved second-year lineman Cody Ford to left guard and started offseason signee Brian Winters at right guard. With injured lineman Jon Feliciano expected to return from a torn pectoral, Spain did not have a clear path to playing time.

The timing of his release is intriguing, however, given Ford's current "week to week" status after injuring his knee against the Chiefs in Week 6.

Spain originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015.