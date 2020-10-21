The Seattle Seahawks are signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks to their practice squad Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old Kendricks spent the past two seasons with Seattle but wasn't re-signed over the offseason. The Seahawks brought back Bruce Irvin and drafted Jordyn Brooks in the first round to bolster their linebacker corps around All-Pro Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. But they've since lost Irvin to a season-ending ACL injury and have been without Brooks (knee) for the last two games, creating a need for a reinforcement like Kendricks.

It's not clear whether Brooks will be ready for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks are coming off their bye.

Kendricks played both strong- and weak-side linebacker during his two seasons with Seattle, recording 90 tackles, five sacks and an interception over 18 games. The Seahawks have moved Wright to the strong side in Irvin's absence while Brooks and Cody Barton have taken over on the weak side.

Kendricks has yet to be sentenced in his federal insider trading case. His sentencing date has been pushed back several times.