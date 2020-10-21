Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are positioning themselves to make a push to pursue Antonio Brown, whose suspension is eligible to end after Week 8. (1:11)

With Antonio Brown's suspension eligible to end after Week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they're not alone, league sources told ESPN.

Both of Seattle's quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, are friends with Brown, worked out with him during the offseason and have remained in touch with him about the idea of bringing him to Seattle, sources said. The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league.

However, other teams also have expressed interest, and Seattle and Brown have not started official contract talks, making a Seattle match not a lock. There has been more and more activity around Brown in recent days, however, and teams are positioning themselves to make a move so that he's ready to play as soon as he's reinstated.