The Philadelphia Eagles have put star tight end Zach Ertz on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported earlier this week that Ertz, who suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, was expected to miss three to four weeks.

Ertz will miss at least three games on injured reserve. A Pro Bowler each of the past three seasons, Ertz has 24 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

The Eagles also activated offensive lineman Matt Pryor from the reserve/COVID-19 list in a corresponding roster move Thursday. Pryor had been put on the reserve list Friday and missed Philadelphia's loss to Baltimore.