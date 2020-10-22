The Baltimore Ravens are planning to bring in wide receiver Dez Bryant for evaluation, and if they think he's a fit they would sign him to their practice squad, sources confirmed to ESPN's Ed Werder on Thursday.

The move to the practice squad would give Bryant a chance to get in game shape, sources said, adding that the team thinks he can help as a physical presence.

The Ravens have been courting the 31-year-old Bryant for years. He worked out for the team in August but left without a deal.

Bryant is attempting to become the second Pro Bowl wide receiver to miss two full seasons and then return to the NFL since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (Josh Gordon was the first). Bryant hasn't played in a game since December 2017.

The Ravens attempted to sign Bryant in April 2018. However, he turned down a multiyear offer from the team then because he wanted a one-year deal and a chance to prove himself, in hopes of getting a bigger long-term deal in 2019, according to Werder.

Bryant signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. But he tore an Achilles tendon during his first practice with the Saints and has been out of the NFL since.

Bryant's 531 career receptions would be the most by any wide receiver before missing two full seasons and then returning to the NFL, according to Elias.

The NFL Network first reported the Ravens' latest interest in Bryant.

Information from ESPN's Jamison Hensley was used in this report.