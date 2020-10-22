Adam Schefter reports on the Raiders sending all five starting offensive linemen home due to contact tracing after RT Trent Brown tests positive for the coronavirus. (1:05)

The NFL announced Thursday that Sunday's Buccaneers-Raiders game, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC, now will start at 4:05 p.m. on Fox.

The league said it made the move "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

The Seahawks-Cardinals game will now be played Sunday night.

Raiders tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and the team sent home all five of its starting offensive linemen from practice as part of contact tracing.

In its statement, the league said it still expects Buccaneers-Raiders to be played Sunday.