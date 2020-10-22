Adam Schefter reports on the additional players the Raiders have placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the NFL's decision to move their game against the Buccaneers out of the Sunday night slot. (0:58)

The Las Vegas Raiders will place four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after all five players were deemed high-risk contacts Thursday, sources told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, confirming multiple reports.

Center Rodney Hudson, guards Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good, tackle Kolton Miller and Abram all missed their second straight day of practice Thursday while in quarantine.

With tackle Trent Brown already on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Raiders could potentially be without all five starting offensive linemen for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Brown and the other four starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Raiders have just five remaining offensive linemen on their 53-man active roster, along with two practice-squad offensive linemen.

NFL rules stipulate that teams must have at least eight offensive linemen on their 48-man rosters for game day. If the Raiders are unable to dress at least eight offensive linemen for Sunday's game, they would be allowed only a maximum of 47 active players.

Abram and the offensive linemen must quarantine for five days plus their last day of contact, which was Monday -- which means they could conceivably be cleared Sunday morning via a POC test.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Raiders' game against Tampa Bay -- originally scheduled for Sunday night -- had been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

The Seattle Seahawks will now face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, and the NFL says it expects the Bucs-Raiders game to be played.