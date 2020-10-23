Carson Wentz fuels an epic fourth quarter comeback with two touchdowns to edge the Giants 22-21. (1:00)

PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles did it again, roaring back late in the game to upend the New York Giants 22-21 and put themselves in the driver's seat in the lowly NFC East.

In the process, they extended their winning streak over the Giants to eight games.

Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter after struggling for much of the night, and put the Eagles ahead with a beauty of a pass to running back Boston Scott down the right sideline for an 18-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left.

He finished 25-of-43 for 359 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception.

Eagles running back Boston Scott hauls in a touchdown pass over Giants safety Jabrill Peppers in the final minute of Thursday's game, lifting the Eagles to a 22-21 victory.

Wentz has had a sometimes bumpy start to the season -- his 10 interceptions through seven games is the most by an Eagles quarterback since Sam Bradford in 2015 -- but he has picked up the pace over the past three games, and continues to show a penchant for late-game success.

The win was reminiscent of the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Giants last year, in which they overcame a 17-3 deficit to win 23-17 in overtime. That kick-started a four-game winning streak that put the Eagles in the playoffs.

They could be on a similar trajectory this season despite their 2-4-1 record. According to the ESPN Power Football Index, their chances of winning the division shot up to 61% with the win.

The Eagles' defense generated three turnovers, including a Brandon Graham strip sack of Daniel Jones late in the game to seal the victory.