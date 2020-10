Carson Wentz fuels a fourth-quarter comeback with two touchdowns as the Eagles edge the Giants 22-21. (1:00)

The Philadelphia Eagles believe wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain during Thursday night's win, but he is undergoing an MRI on Friday to see if he might need surgery, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson had three catches for 34 yards in the 22-21 win over the Giants, his first game since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury.

In four games this season, Jackson has 13 catches for 155 yards and no touchdowns.