OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will have fans back in the stands for the first time this season, just in time for the upcoming showdown with their AFC North rivals.

The Ravens will be allowed to have around 4,000 fans at their Nov. 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced Friday. It will mark the first time this season that Baltimore will have more than 250 friends and family in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

Approximately 3,000 fans will be allowed in the lower bowl of the stadium. There will be 800 fans in the club-level section, and another 500 will be allowed in suites.

"We are excited to welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium," Ravens president Dick Cass said.

There were hopes that the Ravens would be permitted to host 7,000 fans after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order to allow 10% capacity at the 70,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium. But the upper bowl of the stadium, which could hold 2,800 fans under the order, will remain closed.

Fans are required to wear face coverings at all times at the stadium, except when eating or drinking. Tailgating is prohibited.

"I have reviewed the Ravens' plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor's recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game," Young said in a statement. "This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens' protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible."

The Ravens (5-1) are currently a half-game back of the Steelers (5-0) in the AFC North.