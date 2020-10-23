CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Friday placed starting cornerback Rasul Douglas on the COVID-19 reserve list, ruling him out for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

The Panthers removed kicker Joey Slye and backup left tackle Trent Scott from the list three days after putting them on it, making them available for the key NFC South game.

Slye and Scott were deemed at risk after being in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus. They were quarantined from the facility beginning on Monday, when players, coaches and staff members were asked to work remotely for two days.

They were eligible to return after five days of testing negative.

Being placed on the list means a player has either tested positive or been in contact with somebody who has the coronavirus.

Getting Slye back was significant because the Panthers (3-3) had to bring in three untested kickers just in case he wasn't available.

Losing Douglas was significant because the Panthers already are without safety Juston Burris, who went on injured reserve after suffering a rib injury during Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Douglas becomes the fifth Carolina player to go on the COVID-19 list since last Friday. Backup guard-center Tyler Larsen went on the list a week ago. Guard Michael Schofield was added to the list on Monday, followed by Slye and Scott on Wednesday.

The Panthers likely will replace Douglas with veteran Eli Apple or Donte Jackson, who has been dealing with a toe injury.

Carolina remains in the intense protocol, which requires teams potentially exposed to the coronavirus to implement additional precautions.